Corrupt people hate transparency - Bawumia reiterates

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he never dreamt of going into politics after studying economics and obtaining first-class honours degree at Buckingham University in 1988.

During the Q&A session after his virtual lecture on the topic: “Ghana’s role in shaping Africa’s economic transformation,” Bawumia told students of Buckingham University on Monday (9 May) that, “I was the most a-political, I never thought I will go into politics.”



Bawumia, then a deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, was picked by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2008 general election as a running mate to then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The duo won the 2016 poll after a third attempt.



Touching on corruption, Bawumia said the government’s digitalisation agenda is part of moves to eliminate the canker in Ghana’s public sector.

“…The most transparent systems that we are putting in place are these digital platforms. For example, when we introduced the football E-ticket I could sit in my office and watch the dashboard minute-by-minute to see how many tickets were being sold.



“I can do the same for Ghana’s gold sales. I can sit in my office and know how much has been assayed… the digitalisation that is happening is really shinning a light… corrupt people hate transparency,” Bawumia said.