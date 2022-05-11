12
Menu
News

Corrupt people hate transparency - Bawumia reiterates

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he never dreamt of going into politics after studying economics and obtaining first-class honours degree at Buckingham University in 1988.

During the Q&A session after his virtual lecture on the topic: “Ghana’s role in shaping Africa’s economic transformation,” Bawumia told students of Buckingham University on Monday (9 May) that, “I was the most a-political, I never thought I will go into politics.”

Bawumia, then a deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, was picked by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2008 general election as a running mate to then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The duo won the 2016 poll after a third attempt.

Touching on corruption, Bawumia said the government’s digitalisation agenda is part of moves to eliminate the canker in Ghana’s public sector.

“…The most transparent systems that we are putting in place are these digital platforms. For example, when we introduced the football E-ticket I could sit in my office and watch the dashboard minute-by-minute to see how many tickets were being sold.

“I can do the same for Ghana’s gold sales. I can sit in my office and know how much has been assayed… the digitalisation that is happening is really shinning a light… corrupt people hate transparency,” Bawumia said.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana