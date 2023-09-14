Corruption: Akufo-Addo’s best performance is NDC’s worst performance – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and President Akufo-Addo

The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has strongly criticised President Akufo-Addo's claims that his government has made significant strides in the fight against corruption.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no superior record in combating corruption compared to the NDC.



President Akufo-Addo recently asserted at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference that his government had taken bold steps to reform and strengthen institutions to combat corruption in the public sector.



He emphasised that allegations against his appointees had been investigated by independent bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice, the Criminal Investigations Department, and Parliament.



However, Asiedu Nketiah countered these claims, arguing that the NPP's anti-corruption efforts were far from impressive.



He stated that the NDC's worst performance in the fight against corruption was still better than the NPP's achievements in the Fourth Republic.

As an example, he pointed to a high-ranking appointee who was allegedly found with a significant amount of money under her pillow.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah criticised the president for quickly exonerating the appointee without a proper investigation.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah accused the NPP government, led by President Akufo-Addo, of playing mind games with the Ghanaian people regarding its commitment to fighting corruption.



He likened the government's approach to the fight against corruption to a student who claims to have studied diligently for an exam but fails to pass it.



If you study why would you fail? adding thus the situation the NPP finds itself under President Nana Addo, he said

He argued that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, had not made any substantial progress in the fight against corruption.



Instead, he contended that the government had undermined state institutions by appointing politically biased individuals to lead them.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah expressed these views during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM's morning show on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.