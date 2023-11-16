Corruption: Cabinet considering Public Officers’ Conduct Bill to deal with weakness in asset declaration – Ofori-Atta

Law to deal with Asset Declaration by public officers

The Finance Minister announced Cabinet's consideration of the Public Officers' Conduct Bill while presenting the 2024 budget to Parliament, today, Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

The bill aims to address challenges related to asset declaration in the public sector.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that the draft bill is under consideration by Cabinet, and it will soon be presented to Parliament for further review.



The proposed legislation is designed to enhance public accountability, particularly in the context of declaring assets when assuming public office.



He maintained that the new Conduct of Public Officers Act seeks to address current weaknesses in the asset declaration system.

He said the new Act will introduce provisions that ensure public officers submit their declaration in time and that an effective verification system is in place.



“Government is also committed to ensuring the implementation of the second phase of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) to foster public accountability and transparency,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.