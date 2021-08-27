Corruption Fight: President Akufo-Addo is a 'candidate for future prosecution' – Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Joshua Akamba, has rated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “poorly” in his fight against corruption.

He claimed the incumbent President cannot be compared to former President John Dramani Mahama when it comes to fighting corruption despite him [Mahama] been accused wrongfully of amassing state money to acquire properties across the world.



“Today John Mahama has been vindicated,” he claimed.



Joshua Akamba who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ bemoaned the recent happenings in government, according to him, this “clearly shows this government has failed in the fight against corruption”.

“Now we have President Akufo-Addo who by all standards has become a clearing agent of corruption, by all standards President Akufo-Addo is an agent or a candidate of future prosecution in this country . . . he is about 99% candidate of prosecution,” he added.



