Corruption: Ghana would advance quicker if funds were used judiciously – Harriet Thompson

Ms Thompson emphasised the importance of addressing corruption based on survey perceptions

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has expressed concerns over the issue of corruption in the country.

The UK High Commissioner underscored the significant impact of corruption on the country’s progress and development, lamenting Ghana’s standing on the corruption perception index.



Speaking at a media engagement during the 75th birthday celebration of King Charles III at her residence, the UK High Commissioner noted: “Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It's not only a problem in Ghana but also a problem in many other countries.



“If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress.”



While acknowledging the absence of concrete evidence, Ms Thompson emphasised the importance of addressing corruption based on survey perceptions, highlighting the need for effective utilisation of funds to propel the nation forward.



In a commitment to support Ghana's democratic processes, the UK High Commissioner pledged assistance for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The focus of this support will be countering misinformation and disinformation, achieved through collaboration with the Electoral Commission.

The UK High Commissioner explained: “We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time.



“We're also doing some work to help tackle mis/disinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days.”



Emphasising the role of politicians in serving the public, Ms Thompson stressed the crucial importance of civil society's continued engagement in the democratic process.



Addressing another pressing issue, the UK High Commissioner expressed her concern about plastic waste and its detrimental effects on the ocean and the blue economy.



Describing the situation as “depressing,” she highlighted the need for concerted efforts to prevent plastic from entering the ocean.