Corruption: I can't conduct investigations from Jubilee House - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his aversion towards corrupt practices.

According to him, investigations into allegations of corruption against his government officials and public institutions are conducted by the appropriate state authorities.



“I cannot conduct investigations from Jubilee House. The ones who can conduct investigations are the institutions on the ground, whether it is the Police, the CID, in some cases the Parliament and those investigative power; the EOCO. These are the institutions that carry out these investigations and then produce a report and it is on the basis of the report that I act,” he said.



The President was responding to accusations by his political opponents that he has become a "clearing agent" for consistently absolving several of his appointees embroiled in scandals from blame.

Cautioning against the use of unsubstantiated allegations to pin corruption on people, he stated “allegations without substance shouldn’t be used to stigmatize people”.



He made these statements in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo”.



President Akufo-Addo is currently on a tour of the Greater Accra Region.