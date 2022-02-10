Corruption cannot be defined under Akufo-Addo's government - Anthony Nukpenu

This government promised not to tax MoMo, Nukpenu

The people of Ghana will kick out NPP in 2024, Nukpenu



‘Yentua’ Demo happening Thursday Feb 10



A Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has said corruption can no longer be defined under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at the ‘Yentua’ Demo, Anthony Nukpenu said the government led by Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia through corruption has squandered all the funds of Ghana leading the country into economic chaos.



He said the government, after telling the people of Ghana that taxing mobile money (MoMo) transactions is unacceptable, has now turned its back to tax it.



Watch video below:





“This government told the people of Ghana that ordinary person should not be levied using MoMo tax. Today, after spending lavishly, the government is now telling us that we should pay MoMo tax,” he said.



He said the fact that members of the majority caucus were celebrating the birthday of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with a cake with the inscription of the E-Levy, showed they do not care about Ghanaians.



“We do not understand why they were celebrating with the E-Levy. All they are telling Ghanaians is that they do not care about us.



“It is the impunity of this government that is what they showed yesterday. They are just telling us that they don’t care, whatever we do as a people they don’t care, whether we like it or not they are going to pass the E-Levy,” he told GhanaWeb.



“But we are assuring them, we are in a democracy, as a people we know what to do, we are not the type of people that use violence to achieve our aim we are going to continue to use demonstration, we are going to use advocacy and them ensure that come 2024 this government that has planted the country into economic chaos will be kicked out,” he added.