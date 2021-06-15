Corruption fight: Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor won’t change anything – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has said that the nomination of private legal practitioner Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor will not mark any major turnaround in the fight against corruption.



According to him, Kissi Agyebeng will suffer the same treatment Martin Amidu was subjected to whiles in office as Special Prosecutor.



Speaking on a US-based Ghanaian radio station, Kennedy Agyapong said that the civil servants who are loyal to their parties will frustrate the work of Agyebeng.



He was concerned that information and other documents that the new Special Prosecutor will need to handle issues will be hidden from by party loyalist at the various public institutions.

“I personally don’t expect any change. We haven’t tried him so we will give him the benefit of the doubt but the way I see things, there will be no change. If you ask Martin Amidu, he’ll tell you that he was not getting the needed information. It will be very difficult for this new guy to get ample documents for prosecution.



“They are not forthcoming with information so it will be a challenge for him. At the ministries, you cannot say that everyone is an NDC supporter or NPP supporter. It is mixed so when an issue comes, a sympathizer of a particular party puts impediment,” he said.



Kissi Agyebeng, who is the chairman of the Electronics Communication Tribunal was in April 2021 nominated by the Attorney-General as Martin Amidu’s successor.



He was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, as well as, Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada and Cornell Law School, USA.



He has, since 2006, been teaching Criminal Law at the University of Ghana, whilst engaging in private law practice. His nomination has been forwarded to parliament for vetting before the president swears him in.