Corruption fight: We are using systems, not rhetoric – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the Vice President of Ghana

Govt fighting corruption

State institutions being equipped to fight corruption



Play your part, Bawumia urges churches



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamdu Bawumia, has stated that the fight against corruption under this government is one that is being done with strong systems and not through mere rhetoric.



He explained that the government has initiated strong policies and programmes that make the fight against corruption a winning one.



According to a report by asaaseradio.com, the vice president made this known when he addressed the ordination and consecration service of Very Reverend Dr Kotei Neequaye as the new Suffragan Bishop of the Anglican Church.



He mentioned some the initiatives introduced by the government in this respect: the digitisation of the economy through address system, ports, the Ghanacard, passport office, DVLA, GRA, SSNIT, NHIS, Lands Commission, Ghana.Gov platform.

He added that other appropriate state agencies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, the EOCO, among others are being supported in a way that will help them also play their parts in this corruption drive.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also urged the church to play its part in curbing the menace of corruption in the country through the use of its pulpit and their religious platforms to preach things that would facilitate development of the nation.



“I will like to quote two scriptures on this issue, and how it is very important to continue to do all what we can to minimise it.



“Galatians 6:8 says ‘Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.



“There is so much economics embedded in this scripture which is telling us not to invest in flesh through corruption. We know that the flesh will eventually rot when you die so if you are an investor will you invest in something that will eventually rot?” he said.