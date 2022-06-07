0
Cosmetic surgery cannot be done immediately after giving birth – Plastic Surgeon

Dr Levi Ankrah A Plastic Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Levi Ankrah

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Plastic Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Levi Ankrah, says plastic surgery cannot be done immediately after delivery.

Dr. Levi Ankrah said this on the Breakfast Show on GTV.

He stated that the uterus shrinks in the womb after birth, so cosmetic surgery cannot be done immediately after delivery.

“No one does cosmetic surgery immediately after delivery. The body’s physiologies change during pregnancy, so you can’t rush and do the long procedures. Once you deliver, the uterus shrinks in the womb, shrinks in size, and your tummy will get smaller, so it doesn’t exist if you want to immediately after delivery,” he noted.

He stated that it is difficult to do plastic surgery for women who have given birth to many children.

He added that the tummy after birth would become small over some time.

