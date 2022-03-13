Cost of medicines to go down after removal of VAT on pharmaceutical products – Govt

Prices of medicines are expected to go down

The government earlier this week announced the removal of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on pharmaceutical ingredients in Ghana.

Similarly, the VAT on selected finished pharmaceutical products have also been removed.



This is to ensure that the cost of medicines in Ghana is reduced, the government said.

“Government removes VAT on active pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing inputs, and selected finished pharmaceutical products in a bid to reduce cost of medicines in Ghana,” the government said.



