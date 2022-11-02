Could the Covid jab have triggered my wife’s breast cancer? - CCF boss asks

Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who lost his wife to breast cancer seeks answers to whether a Covid-19 injection his late spouse took triggered the disease.

Mr. Kwarteng in his narration of how his wife, Amina Oppong Kwarteng died, said she complained of a lump in her left breast three weeks after she had gone for a Covid-19 jab.



Whiles speaking in an interview with Radio Ghana, it baffled him how in a few weeks her healthy wife’s condition deteriorated so fast that she did not survive despite her treatment in one of the countries with the experts in curing cancers.



“By the time she went to the hospital for treatment, her lymph nodes which fight against diseases had been damaged,” he indicated.



Mr. Kwarteng wants an investigation into who and what category of persons could go for the injection.



“Could it be that there is a category of people who must be eligible for the Covid jab? I think it is worth digging deeper because I suspect the injection triggered the disease. Let’s investigate further the composition of people who should take the jab,” said.



However, Mr. Kwarteng’s consolation has been his lead in the fight against the disease, which gave him a big blow.

The vision of his wife whiles she was in her sick bed mounting an unending fight against breast cancer, according to him, has cemented his motivation to save the lives of patients who cannot afford treatment.



This birthed the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF).



“Cancer is very destructive. It does not matter if you have money when the damage has been caused already. It is not all about the money though we need to support the passion and the drive to create awareness of the deadly disease.



With passion, the support will follow so we are keeping the momentum across the country. Taking up my wife’s dreams and vision to help needy patients consolidates my motivation to go all out,” he said.



The MBCF has begun a sensitization and screening outreach in Senior High Schools across the country.