CouldYou? teams up with other NGOs to distribute menstrual cups to school girls at Jumapo

Beneficiaries of CouldYou? menstrual cups

Source: Sampson Manu

CouldYou?, an international Non-Governmental Organisation dedicated to curating, proving, and scaling sustainable solutions to period poverty and malaria has collaborated with The Magajiya; a girls and women empowerment NGO to donate 100 menstrual cups to girls in selected schools at Jumapo near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The NGOs also sensitised the school girls mainly from Jumapo Presbyterian JHS, Jumapo Methodist JHS, Effiduase Roman Catholic JHS A&B, and Asokore SDA JHS A, B, &C, on menstrual hygiene, safe use of menstrual cups, and confidence-building.



Speaking at a menstrual health campaign at Jumapo Community Centre, the Country Manager of CouldYou? Kofi Kyeremateng Nyanteng said the NGO will continue to support girls and marginalised women to win the fight against period poverty, which is a threat to their health and career development. He said menstrual health issues are heavily linked to girls' absenteeism and drop out of school, low self-esteem, teenage pregnancy, and HIV Aids.



He opined that as an NGO with a focus on developing sustainable solutions to address period poverty, they will continue to collaborate with organisations to address period poverty with the menstrual cup and continuous menstrual hygiene education. He said the menstrual cup presents the best solution to addressing the menstrual needs of girls and women.



MENSTRUAL CUP



The CouldYou? menstrual cup is a menstrual absorbent that can be used for 5-10 years and thus produces significantly less waste than other MHH materials. While cups require water for boiling, they need far less than reusable pads or cloths. The cup allows its user to safely handle menstruation without reoccurring costs for many years.





STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVEMENT TO END MENSTRUAL HEALTH CHALLENGES



Mr. Kyeremateng Nyanteng called on the government, GES, Nananom, and churches to join forces to make issues of menstrual hygiene among the girl child a priority. He stressed that challenges arising out of menstruation should not be the reason why girls cannot pursue their dreams. He suggested that concerted efforts must be made by all stakeholders to end menstrual poverty among school children.



He added "we shouldn’t wait to observe the World Menstrual Hygiene Day before highlighting menstruation. Menstruation is a daily issue and we must tackle it frequently, and that is why CouldYou? and partners are playing a lead role and putting in frantic efforts to distribute menstrual cups, educate the girls and build their confidence to achieve their career goals.”



Speaking at the event, Queen Armenaata Koita, founder of The Magajiya and a member of AIDO Network International (AIDO) said it is disheartening to find girls miss school as a result of challenges encountered during menstruation. She said her organisation raised funds and joined hands with CouldYou? to distribute 100 CouldYou? cups to the girls and stressed that the menstrual cup is a sustainable solution to addressing period poverty.

Nana Asamoah Sakyi I, Nkonsuohemaa of Dawu- Akwapim, and a member of AIDO Network International encouraged the girls to prioritize their education since it is the only key to their future success. She said a time has come for all to demystify the myth regarding menstruation to enable girls to have access to quality education. She also called on fathers to show much concern on issues of menstrual hygiene.



The New Juaben North Municipal Education Director, James Okyere said School-age girls in marginalised communities face the largest barriers to menstrual hygiene management since many schools do not have the necessary facilities and supplies to support girls during menstruation.



He however praised CouldYou? The Magajiya, AIDO Network International, and Voice of Zongo Communities for their intervention with the CouldYou? menstrual cup. He said the cup will go a long way to address menstrual poverty and improve the girls' development, especially their school attendance.



