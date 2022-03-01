Council of State engages Majority Caucus

Ghana's parliament

This eighth Parliament does not reflect well on Ghana's democracy, Council of State

Council of State to meet Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and his two deputy speakers



Council of state engages leadership in Parliament over recent scuffles



The Standing Committee of the Council of State has engaged with the leadership of the majority caucus in Parliament to discuss ways the two sides can work together to prevent scuffles that have characterized the House during recent deliberations.



The meeting with the Majority caucus on February 28 was to pave the way for the members to share from their viewpoint the challenges militating against smooth deliberations in Parliament, Graphic.com reports.



The council led by Chairman of the Council State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, had earlier met with the Minority Caucus to discuss the same issues.



Addressing the press ahead of the closed-door meeting, Nana Otuo Siriboe II lamented over the fisticuffs in the House since the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament.

"These do not reflect well on the nature of Ghana's Parliament. This is the Eighth Parliament since the Fourth Republic, and all the seven Parliaments have performed with a lot of credit, and it is not proper that we should see this enviable record which we have had go down the drain," he said.



Describing Parliament as an awesome institution, he said recent developments in the House were, unfortunately, making Parliament become "awful".



"And we have to arrest that situation, and to be able to do that, we must be able to interact with you, the actors," Graphic.com quoted.



This engagement is one of the meetings scheduled to be hosted by the council to encourage good governance and foster peace among the country's political leadership.



The council intends to have separate meetings with the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and his two deputy speakers today, March 1, 2022.