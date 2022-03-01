Council of State holds crunch meeting with Speaker of Parliament

Ghana's Parliament

Members of the Council of State are in a crunch meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over the recent disturbances in the chamber.



This engagement is one of the meetings scheduled to resolve the “bad relationship” between the majority and minority caucus in the chamber in recent times.



The council led by Chairman of the Council State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II had earlier met with the Minority and Minority Caucus to discuss the same issues.

Addressing the press ahead of the closed-door meeting, Nana Siriboe stated there is a need for meeting to prevent an escalation of hostility.



The Speaker of Parliament reiterated that he is committed to serving parliament.



“…i cannot seat as a Speaker and see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil. That will be a adjudicating my role as a statesman. So I have an interest as the matter comes to the floor. And whether it’s against the left or the right, I will see it and that is what I’m committed to. I don’t expect any party to praise me because I can hurt both.”



After the meeting, the Council of State is expected to meet the two deputy Speakers.



Background

On Monday, December 20, 2021, there was a scuffle in parliament during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.

In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



The house was then adjourned to Tuesday, December 20, 2021 after calm was restored.



The house was subsequently adjourned to January 28, 2022 which has since not recorded any scuffles.



However based on the previous chaos In the house the Council of State are engaging leadership of parliament prevent future occurrence.