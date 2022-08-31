Council of State’s GH¢4.5m office building has been a ‘white elephant’ for 6 years – Auditor-General

Members of the Council of State

The Auditor-General has said in its 2021 report that an office building put up for the Council of State at a cost of GH¢4,599,772.00, has remained unused for the past six years.

It said Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) provides, amongst other things that a principal spending officer of a covered entity, shall be responsible for the assets of the institution under the care of the principal spending officer and shall ensure that proper control systems exist for the custody and management of the assets.



However, the report said: “We noted that controls over the management and utilisation of office buildings at the Council were not satisfactory”.



“We observed that the Council constructed an office building near Parliament House, Accra at a cost of GH¢4,599,772.00”, the report noted.

It added: “The office building, which was completed in August 2016, remained unoccupied”.



“We recommended that the Secretary to the Council should ensure immediate occupancy of the building to avoid deterioration”.