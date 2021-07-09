Council of Zongo Chiefs honour Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Former Zongo Minister Honoured

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs has on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, honored the former Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid for the role he played in ensuring the development of the Zongos during his tenure as the sector Minister.

The honor is also aimed at recognizing his achievements in uniting and transforming the Zongo Communities and raising the image of Zongos to a higher level.



The Council revealed that during Hon. Hamid's days as the Zongo Minister, he worked hand in hand with the council in identifying the problems confronting the Zongo Communities.



The council is of the view that the National Petroleum Authority Chief Executive Officer's humility and respect exhibited as part of the reasons he succeeded as a Zongo Minister.



According to the Council, Hon Mustapha contributed his quota diligently by serving the people of Zongo and Ghana at large.



They prayed for Hon. Mustapha Abdul Hamid to excel in his new appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority and prayed for Allah's blessings, guidance, and protection.

Receiving the award which is made up of Citation and a traditional Zongo smock for his hard work and dedication to the Zongo Communities, Hon. Hamid expressed his profound gratitude to the National Council of Zongo Chiefs for the recognition given him.



He said the recognition by the Chiefs would encourage him to promote and support the Zongos.



Hon. Hamid lifted the image of Zongos by uniting and brought together the Zongo Chiefs under one umbrella in a bid to develop the Zongos.



He has been described by many as a humble and respectful Minister who made himself available for all Zongos to share their problems.



Hon. Hamid made the Zongo Ministry a very powerful and attractive entity that worked in the interest of the people it was mandated to serve.