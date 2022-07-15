Council to oversee Ghana's 2nd review under Africa Peer Review Mechanism sworn into office

The seven-member Governing Council of the National African Peer Review Mechanism with Akufo-Addo

A seven-member Governing Council of the National African Peer Review Mechanism has been sworn into office with a charge to ensure Ghana’s second review under the Peer Review Mechanism.

They are Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante, Samuel Akuamoah Asare, Richard Quayson, Laud Mansfield Baddoo, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, David Asante-Apeatu, and Kathleen Quartey-Ayensu.



President Akufo-Addo who swore them into office was confident that they will discharge the mandate of their new appointment satisfactorily.



The African Peer Review Mechanism, APRM was adopted by member states of the African Union as a self-monitoring tool under the New Partnership for Africa Development, NEPAD initiative.



It is a vehicle for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, and identifying deficiencies that will lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development, and regional and continental integration.



Ghana’s role in the national APRM has been pivotal since its inception.



Following Ghana’s assessment, a national APRM Council was established and inaugurated in 2004 to provide the needed oversight for the implementation of the APRM process in the country. Ghana became the first country to offer itself to be reviewed back in 2006 at the AU summit in Sudan.

Ghana’s contribution to the APRM includes the innovative district oversight Committee to localize the APRM practice.



President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana is committed to the APRM mechanism and is determined to submit itself to the second review.



The President assured the Governing Council of the government’s preparedness for the second review in order to maintain its status as a trailblazer of good governance in West Africa.



He charged the council to remain independent, professional, and dedicated to the objective of reviewing governance under the four thematic areas.



A member of the Council, Most Rev Emmanuel Asante said the Council will remain independent and professional.



The process to enact an enabling Act of Parliament for the Council is ongoing.