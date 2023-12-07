Countdown to Ghana's 2024 Elections: Policy clashes, and the battle for political leadership

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2024

Ghana stands on the precipice of destiny, gears grinding in the countdown to December 7, 2024. With the rhythmic pulse of democracy, Ghanaians are set to cast their votes, not just for a leader but for the orchestrator of the nation's next four-year symphony.

This day will mark a significant transition of power, signifying the completion of a four-year political cycle.



The political landscape of Ghana is characterised by a distinctive rhythm, with citizens exercising their democratic right every four years on December 7 to either elect a new government or endorse the current administration for another four-year term.



In precisely one year, Ghanaians will enter the polling booths, wielding the power granted by democracy, to choose a new leader for their nation.



The current political arena resonates with the continuous hum of numerous candidates competing for leadership roles, whether as Members of Parliament or aspiring to hold the highest office in the country, the presidency.



Beyond those who have secured nominations to contest parliamentary seats in their respective constituencies, there exists a group aspiring to lead the nation as president.

Among the prominent figures in this contest are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, and Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change.



Anticipation looms over potential shakeup in parliament, with new faces likely to emerge following victorious primary elections in both the NPP and the NDC.



The current hung parliament adds an extra layer of significance to the forthcoming election, as it could potentially influence the leadership dynamics within the legislative body.



In the realm of policy, the NDC has taken an early lead by proposing initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and the cancellation of the Teacher Licensure Examination.



These proposals have sparked varied reactions from the NPP, experts, and the public.

Meanwhile, the NPP, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is yet to unveil its policy or campaign message, with the vice president being a prominent critic of the 24-hour economy proposal.



Alan Kyerematen, having parted ways with the NPP after the Super Delegate Conference in August 2023, emerges as a formidable contender with his focus on industrialization.



He envisions leading the country to generate more employment opportunities for the burgeoning youth population.



Some political experts have argued that Kyerematen and his Movement for Change could pose a challenge to the NPP's 'Breaking the 8' mantra.



As Ghanaians carefully assess their options, scrutinising the visions, policies, and promises articulated by each candidate, the burning question persists: Who is likely to emerge victorious in the 2024 general election?

