Counter accusations over Presidential Jet expenditures

Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Noth Tongu

The Minority has accused the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Bryan Akyeampong of undermining the power and authority of the Speaker and Parliament as a whole.

Mr. Akyeampong, while contributing to the debate on the Budget, had indicated that he advised the Minister for National Security not to disclose how much the State spent on the President’s foreign trips.



The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had filed an urgent question seeking to know how much the State spent when the President ignored the Presidential Jet and traveled with a Private Jet to some three countries.



The question was first directed at the Minister for Defense, who declined jurisdiction over the matter and referred it to the Minister of Finance.



The Minister of Finance had also declined any answers, arguing the Minister of National Security was the best place to respond.



The Minister of National Security has since been scheduled to appear before the House to respond.

He was however unable to appear on the scheduled date because he was said to have traveled outside the country.



Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa at a news conference to respond to the comments from Mr. Bryan Akyeampong, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee lacked the locus to give such advice to the National Security Minister.



”The side is still expecting the Minister to come and respond to his question”, he noted.



We will reject the 2022 Budget- Minority



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is still threatening to reject the 2022 Budget as presented by the Finance Minister last week. On Day Two of the debate of the Budget, Minority MPs who contributed to the debate concluded by reaffirming their opposition to a number of Proposals in the Budget.

They mentioned, in particular, the revenue measures contained in the Budget.



These have to do with the E -Levy, proposed increase in fees and charges, property rates and levies and charges on petroleum products.



MPs from the Majority side however maintained that those measures are necessary in order to raise the needed revenue to execute infrastructural and other projects that Ghanaians yearn for.