Coup: Atuguba spoke in context – Mahama's aide

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has backed the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, for comments to the effect that current conditions in Ghana are rife for a coup d’etat.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari said, “he spoke in context”.



She indicated that if the authorities disagree with the law professor, “let them mount a robust platform and debate the issues he has raised.”



The former Deputy Transport Minister was speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Thursday, March 3 in reaction to Prof Atuguba’s comments by Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond.



KT Hammond had descended on Prof Atuguba for the “clear foolishness” in calling for military intervention when he understood the law as a professor of that subject.



The reaction was triggered by remarks by the former Executive Secretary of John Dramani Mahama at a forum organised by Solidaire Governance Forum.



“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands,” he said.

“There is one thing to do now, prevent a coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess.”



But Ms. Mogtari said Prof Atuguba spoke truth to power because all the promises made by the current administration while in opposition have fallen flat.



“We have serious deep cracks in our system,” she said, citing how the promises of $1 million for each constituency, 1 factory in each district, and solving the power situation have failed.



“The reality is that everything they spoke about has exposed them.”



She said the likes of Prof Atuguba are what Ghanaians need at this time.



“We must start as Ghanaians to look for courageous leaders.”