1
Menu
News

Coup Comment: 'He should have known better' - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah scolds Prof Atuguba

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 1 Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has criticized the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba.

Prof Atuguba has been severely criticized for suggesting that Ghana is susceptible to a coup, looking at the hardship in the country.

According to him, “we do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands.

"There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent."

“Ghana's economic problems started before Covid-19. On balance, Covid-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana,” he said at a forum held by Solidare Ghana.

Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said as a learned person, Prof Atuguba should have known better.

"As an intellectual, he should have known better . . . he could have just expressed his mind instead of sowing such seeds in the minds of people. The government is not against free speech but you can’t take advantage of that and preach coup," he stated.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Grand P proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV
An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia