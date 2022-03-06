Coup Comments: Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo entreats citizens to uphold democratic principles

Ghana celebrates 65th Independence Day Anniversary



Independence parade held in Cape Coast



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on the occasion of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebration urged citizens to “guard jealously the peace and stability” the country is enjoying and resist any attempts by some people to destabilize the country through military intervention.



In his address at the event held at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Sunday, March 6, 2022, the president said Ghana has come a long way hence, there is the need to stick to democratic principles where there is a smooth transition of power or renewal of the tenure of office through free and fair elections.



He noted that coups have only retired the development of the continent and brought no improvement in the livelihood of the citizenry.



“There are some restless spirits amongst us who are seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system to affect a peaceful constitutional change in the governance of our state.

“Either the absence of faith in the prospects of a democratic alternative to the current government or they’re impatient to will executive authority are the factors driving their appetite for the shortcut with military intervention,” said the president.



He continued: “Whatever be the case, they seem ready to jeopardize our hard run reputation of our country as a beckon for democracy and stability in Africa and indeed in the world in order to gratify their personal ambitions which show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change, when necessary, their government peacefully through the ballot box – something they have done on three separate occasions in the 29-year-life of the 4th Republic.



“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and democratic institutions will continue to resist claims of these adventurers and employ all legitimate means to maintain our free, open system of government which is respectful of human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability,” Nana Addo added.



In the last couple of weeks, some individuals have been arrested and are standing trial for allegedly threatening to stage a coup in the country. Others have been chastised for allegedly inciting a coup.



Military interventions have been witnessed in three African countries – Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea - in recent times with some arguing that it is the beginning of major political upheavals in the sub-region.



