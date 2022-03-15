Coup comments 'worrying'- Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwah Manu

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwah Manu says the coup comments by some prominent people in the country is quite worrying.

According to him, Ghana cannot develop through coups but in a democratic dispensation.



Mr Amankwah Manu is therefore urging all Ghanaians and foreigners not to entertain any idea of a possible coup in the country.



He spoke with correspondent Georgina Ama Ankomah in Kumasi.



”When you have people who are supposed to know better calling for a coup, it is worrying, sometimes I wonder if those who are calling for a coup have really experienced a coup in Ghana or in other countries within the sub-region”.

"For crying out loud, Parliament is not a boxing arena. And nobody wants to go there and box. We go to Parliament to debate, we go to Parliament to share ideas. It’s a place where we always agree or disagree to agree so that we can push the country forward.



"I will want to take this opportunity to ensure every Ghanaian goes about their life without any fear because I have so much confidence in our men in uniform.



"They are prepared to protect this country from what we call doomsayers”, according to Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwah Manu.