Coup in Burkina Faso is setback to democracy - President Akufo-Addo

Chairman of ECOWAS, President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the coup in Burkina Faso as a setback to democracy in West Africa.

He said the deteriorating political condition in the sub-region is a course of concern for all as no country is insulated from the political crisis. President Akufo-Addo stated this at a Virtual Emergency Summit of ECOWAS to discuss the coup in Burkina Faso.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who doubles as the Chairman of ECOWAS, challenged fellow Heads of State to help find a lasting solution to the crisis in that country.

He said any assertion to power must be through constitutional means.



The ECOWAS Chairman said ”the happenings in the region is an indication that not everybody has accepted democracy as a means of governance and more needs to be done.”