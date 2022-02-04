Coup in Ghana is not an option - Kabila

Former Acting General Secretary of the CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila)

A former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila) has said military intervention in the governance of Ghana is not an option.

In the view of the Managing Editor of the National Forum Newspaper, the 1992 constitution has given a plethora of ways to deal with the defects of the democracy without resorting to military intervention.



“Military intervention is not an option,” he said on the New Day show with Berla Mundi on TV3 Friday, February 4.



He added, “the constitution gives us a plethora of options to check our leaders… and so to opt for a military intervention in democracy is no.”



Kabila further called on authorities to deal with the fundamental cause of military takeovers in West African countries.

In his view, to be able to nip coups in the bud, authorities must focus on the triggers.



Rumor mongering, slander, defamation, living an insincere corrupt lifestyle are all parts of the triggers of coups in the sub-region, he said on the New Day show with host Berla Mundi while contributing to a discussion on the Extraordinary Summit in Accra, on 3rd February held on the coup d’états in the sub-region.



“The triggers of insecurity which are rumor-mongering, slander, living insincere corrupt lifestyles, must be dealt with,” the former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) said.



Kabila further indicated that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is powerless when it comes to enforcing order in member states.

“ECOWAS is a loose body of Heads of States with no power…It lacks the capacity to forcefully enter a country to enforce order,” he said.



ECOWAS raised concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’états and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.



In this regard, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom, and good governance in the region and instructs the Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.



The meeting was under the chairmanship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The Heads of State and Government express their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the Summit.”



Mr. Akufo-Addo told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub-region.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.



“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.

“The resurgence of coup d’états in our region is a matter of grave concern, This revolution challenges the democratic way of lives we have chosen. We need to stand firm to protect democracy and freedom in our region,” he said at a meeting with the Heads of States in Accra today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, over the military takeover in Burkina Faso.



Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Kabore was overthrown last week by their army led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandaogo.



According to them, the president has failed to deal with Islamist militants in the country.



ECOWAS has subsequently suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities as a means to compel them to return the country to democratic governance.