Coup mongers must be condemned regardless of their political party affiliations – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has expressed worry over recent undemocratic comments by especially some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

According to him, such comments are supposed to be condemned regardless of which government is in power.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.



“Comments by people who do not like the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are appalling and needs to be condemned. I’m speaking for the Government of Ghana and not for the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So tomorrow if it’s not NPP that’s in government and another spokesperson is speaking, such comments need to be condemned,” he said.



He indicated that in “Ghana we have decided to practice democracy which gives every individual the right to express him/herself and after that vote. We are not governed by a King, Monarchy, we are not ruled by a Pastor, Theocracy. It is democracy and under democratic rule, we are governed by a constitution that gives us rights. If there was no constitution, you would not have the freedom of expression because you’ll be picked up by soldiers if you speak against their governance”.



Oppong Nkrumah indicated that some Journalists have not witnessed coups before and therefore talk about coups in Ghana to overthrow the government but indicated that it is not a nice experience.

“I’m here to tell them that those comments from them need to stop and must be condemned. Those comments are against the law indicating that article 3 of the constitution calls for the protection of the constitution. The government says we should caution the public that it is against the laws of the country.”



The Information Minister indicated that currently, some persons are being dealt with for conspiracy to overthrow the government and therefore people should learn from that and ensure they











