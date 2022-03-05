Coup plotters don’t announce their intentions - Political activist

Political activist, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy

‘Broke’ economy may trigger coup, Prof Atuguba warns

Individuals who have condemned Prof Atuguba missed the essence of the message, Political activist



Comments or caution on reasons a coup may take place cannot be criminalized, Political activist



Political activist, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has said individuals who intend staging coup d’etat do not sit on media platforms to make their intentions known to the public.



According to him, successful takeovers are hinged on secrecy which has been the norm.



“People who are planning to stage coups normally don’t plan on radio. They don’t make announcements on radio before they go and do whatever they do because secrecy is of utmost sense,” Myjoyonline quoted Dr. Kennedy as having said.

Dr. Kobina Kennedy, during discussions on the subject, “Coup mongering and hysteria; threat to democracy”, said individuals who have condemned comments by Professor Atuguba suggesting that Ghana’s current atmosphere is conducive for a coup, missed the essential message on our mismanaged economy.



“I think that the sad part of all this hysteria that you’ve rightly pointed out is that we miss an opportunity to have a sober discussion about fundamental issues. I noticed that all these people that you quoted have all missed the essence of Prof Atuguba’s message about our economy, its mismanagement that if we are not careful it may be exploited by adventurers,” he noted.



He added that comments or caution on reasons a coup may take place cannot be criminalized because they are only statements and not actions.



He said: “When you have high blood pressure, you don’t think because people around you keep mentioning blood pressure (you had it). It’s because you have bad genes and you don’t eat well and other associated factors like stress and other things.”



“If somebody in your neighbourhood says there are thieves in your neighbourhood so when you are going to bed, lock your main gate. That person is not calling for thieves to invade your sanctuary,” he added

Dean of the University of Ghana, Professor Raymond Atuguba had suggested that the country’s worsening economic situation will serve as a futile ground for a coup.



According to him, the country is broke to the extent that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has warned that the government may not be able to pay salaries if something is not done in the next three months.



Delivering a keynote address at a program organized by Solidaire Ghana on the topic: “A Reviewed 1992 Constitution and It's Impact On The Economy Of Ghana: Looking Forward,” Prof Atuguba stated that the current economic situation could trigger a coup.



He said his assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge he gained from accompanying my friend who worked on a thesis titled: 'Why certain coups succeed and why others fail’ with Ghana as a case study'.



