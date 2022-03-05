Coup statements: Is it that we are so desperate for power? - Osei Mensah queries NDC

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has condemned the utterances of some political activists and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which go to support a coup d'état to happen in Ghana.

Youth activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor is in the grips of the Ghana Police for having disclosed an intention to stage a coup in the country.



Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor took to his social media platform and in criticizing the Akufo-Addo administration stated, "if this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!''



The Police, in response, said the “post contains a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana” and arrested him, charging him with treason felony.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Simon Osei Mensah noted that a coup is never an option for Ghana stressing the nation cannot go back to the dark days of torture and persecution in the hands of the Military.



He added, the Military, in today's dispensation, are civilized and professional that they wouldn't commit to the statements by the NDC members and sympathizers.

Although not shocked by the utterances of the opponents of the Akufo-Addo government, he however wondered why they are suddenly with one voice calling for a coup.



"Is it that we are desperate for power, that's why we are calling for coup? Is it so? . . . Is it because you are not in power?'' he queried.



He admonished the opposition party to calm their nerves and wait for the decision by Ghanaians during the 2024 elections, saying, "2024, NPP will account for 16 years. NDC will account for 16 years . . . Everybody is going to account sector by sector regarding what they have done . . . Let everyone tell Ghanaians what they have done and Ghanaians will make the decision themselves".



He added; "NPP has never been in opposition and, in all their criticisms, called for a coup before. Any time NDC is in opposition, especially the second term of the governing party, they begin to talk about coup. I don't know if they are saying it to pump tension into the country, so people will leave it to them, but I'm telling them it's because of this that we will leave it to them.''



