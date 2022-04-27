Couple convicted for assaulting man’s girlfriend

The two were convicted on their own plea

Source: GNA

The circuit court in Asante-Bekwai, in Ashanti Region has convicted a couple for beating the man’s girlfriend.

Oko Agyeman, a mason and his wife, Christiana Annan, a trader, admitted beating Helena Opoku, and they were convicted on their own plea.



The court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro, deferred sentencing to May 21, 2022.



Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey told the court that Helena, the complainant, was unemployed and a neighbor to the couple at Ahenema-Kokoben, in the region.



The court heard that Agyeman proposed to Helena after convincing her that he had divorced his wife.



Chief Insp Amartey said the complainant and Agyeman started dating on the blind side of Annan.

He said as the relationship progressed, the complainant traveled to her hometown, Asante-Bekwai, and when she returned, she realized Agyeman was still married to his wife.



Chief Insp Amartey said later the complainant went to Agyeman’s house to apologize to Annan for accepting the husband’s proposal.



The prosecution said Annan became offended and struck the complainant with a metal bar.



Chief Insp Amartey told the court that Agyeman and his wife molested the complainant, seized her phone and locked her in a room till the next day.



The court heard that the complainant, with bruises on her body and a cut on her right thumb, reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the couple.