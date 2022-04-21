Couple using electric wire as drying line electrocuted

File photo

Electric wire kills couple

Man dies trying to save wife from electrocutions



Kongo mourns couple electrocuted to death



A couple in Kongo, a suburb of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region, has been electrocuted to death, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



According to neighbours of the couple, Joseph Banike and his wife Mary Banike died on Wednesday morning on their veranda after being electrocuted by an electric wire they used to dry their clothing, graphic.com.gh reports.



The neighbours told Graphic Online that the wife died first when she got electrocuted by the electric wire in their veranda as she was pouring water, which she had drawn from a nearby borehole, into a water tank.



They said that Joseph in his attempts to save his wife also got electrocuted and was taken to the Ayamfoya Memorial Hospital by some of the community members where he was pronounced dead on arrival.