Couple using electric wire as drying line electrocuted

Electrocution 1 610x400 File photo

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A couple in Kongo, a suburb of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region, has been electrocuted to death, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

According to neighbours of the couple, Joseph Banike and his wife Mary Banike died on Wednesday morning on their veranda after being electrocuted by an electric wire they used to dry their clothing, graphic.com.gh reports.

The neighbours told Graphic Online that the wife died first when she got electrocuted by the electric wire in their veranda as she was pouring water, which she had drawn from a nearby borehole, into a water tank.

They said that Joseph in his attempts to save his wife also got electrocuted and was taken to the Ayamfoya Memorial Hospital by some of the community members where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The report indicated that the bodies of Joseph and Mary have been deposited in the morgue of Ayamfoya Memorial Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

It added that the incident attracted a lot of relatives and neighbours to the scene who were thrown into a state of mourning.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
