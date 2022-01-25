Coups: Improve the lives of Ghanaians, this can happen to anyone – Security Analyst

Security Analysist, Adib Saani

There would be no coup in Ghana in the near future - Adib Saani

Coups in neighbouring counties due to human insecurity - Adib Saani



Ghana has entrenched its democracy unlike other West African countries – Security Analyst



A security analysist, Adib Saani has urged government to improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians so as to avoid political upheavals like is currently being witnessed in some West African states.



According to Adib Saani, one major issue that accounts for the military coups in these countries is the subject of human insecurity.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the security analysist said,



“There are serious issues with human security within the West African Sub-region and for countries such as Burkina Faso it is a major issue with a lot of the people living on less than a dollar a day. And Burkina Faso ranking 182 out of 189 in the human development index.

“So, these (human insecurities) have created a lot of disenchantments particularly among the youth who have no jobs coupled with the wide spread nature of poverty in the country and it is synonymous with Mali which as a fairly youthful population with only 3 percent of the population beyond 65 years and the median age being about sixteen years.



“So, this (military coups) should be a lesson to Ghana to help improve the quality of the lives of the people, we cannot afford to be complacent because this can happen to anyone,” he added.



Adib Saani, however, noted that he does not foresee any military overthrow in Ghana in the near future. Despite this, he warned against complacency to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.



“I simply doubt anything of that nature can happen in Ghana in the short to medium term because we have fairly been able to entrench our democracy unlike other countries who have adopted them and are experimenting.



“We have been able to put in place certain democratic institutions like the ombudsman that has helped to a very large extent. We are one of the few countries that have an election in which a ruling government lost and handed over to the opposition party. We have a fairly robust civil society presence in the country and of course quit a considerable public participation in the electoral process,” he said.



“And so, it would very difficult for that to happen. However, there is no room for complacency – who thought that Gadhafi could have been overturned, who thought that Hassin Mubarak could have been overturned," he further stated.