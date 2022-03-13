Coups: Kwame Sefa Kayi narrates how father's friend was abducted and sent to Nsawam

Host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has recounted a story that highlights some of the excesses of military interventions in the country.

Narrating the incident on his 'Kokrokoo' show, the award-winning journalist detailed the story of a lieutenant colonel who was victimized by some military officers for being part of a failed coup plot.



He stated that the colonel, who was a good friend of his father, was abducted at the Ministry of Defence which was then located at Burma Camp.



He added that the Colonel was eventually sent to the Nsawam Prison, where he was released after spending three years.



Sefa Kayi also disclosed that the arrest of the man changed the fortunes of his family as he never recovered from the horrific experience.



“A friend of my dad was a lieutenant colonel in 1981. He went to work in the morning at the Ministry of Defence. He was in charge of operations that day. Someone alleged that per his attitude he was part of the coup attempt by Giwa.

“He was arrested and they roamed in Accra for almost 12 hours. They sent him to Nsawam prison after that. He never became normal again. He was in Nsawam for almost three years without the knowledge of his wife and children.



“It affected him mentally when he was released. When President Kufuor set up the National Reconciliation Commission he went there. This is a man I knew as my dad’s colleague now he unstable mentally. His marriage was destroyed and his children were affected.



Kwame Sefa Kayi has, however, cautioned against calls for a coup d’etat in the country, warning that the impact of military interventions is catastrophic.



Kwame Sefa Kayi thereby urged persons behind such plots to refrain from it as they could get more than they bargained for.



He also recounted the horrible experience he and others encountered during the years of rampant coups in the country.

“I know some friends who would have been living good lives but for coups. Officers’ wives were stripped naked and harassed by some of these soldiers. You’ll see a woman who used to feed you and you had so much respect for being stripped naked because of the coup. This is not a story.



“Those who were shot by the firing squad, we should go to their families and ask how they are faring. We should find out their current state. Some are experiencing mental issues as a result. Some senior officers were tried for five minutes and sentenced to death. People don’t know this story or some have decided not to talk about it.



“When the curfew came a certain man pointed a gun at me. He is dead so I wont mention his name. We were on the same street so he knew me very well and knew my mom. We were three kids standing in the street and he pointed gun at us to go back inside. He later shot someone at Trade Fair.



“Coup is not a movie that someone will be killed and then wake up to stage another movie. A colonel was dragged from his home to Nsawam Prison for five years. Aburihene was a philanthropist. He was one of Hearts of Oak’s biggest sponsors. The man got lost and till date we don’t know about his whereabouts,” he said on his show, Kokrokoo.



The conversations about military intervention have heightened in recent weeks following a speech by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba.

Professor Raymond Atuguba, at a public forum in Accra, referenced one Samuel Huntington’s PhD thesis and said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.



"We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral Ph.D. student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.



"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.” Prof. Atuguba said.