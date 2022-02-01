Coups: My attempts to speak to Akufo-Addo about impending danger have failed – Nunooo Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

A former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has stated that he has tried without success to speak to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the possibility of a coup d’etat being staged in Ghana.



According to the former National Security Advisor, he together with a retired army officer have been seeking an audience with President Akufo-Addo who doubles as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State over the matter.



He noted during an interview on Rainbow FM that their concerns stem from the recent coup staged in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali as well as the possibility of same happening in Ghana.

“As a senior retired military officer, I was concerned some months ago. Just last year, myself and a former military officer General Selasi (rtd) tried to see the President and bring these concerns to his hearing. We were concerned. As security persons, we saw what was coming. But we never got the chance to meet the President. Up till now, we’ve not had the opportunity to meet him. I only speak the truth. If we don’t take care, what we fear will happen,” he said.



Brigadier Nunoo Mensah said there are other retired officers of the Ghana Armed Forces who share in his concern and are hoping that current authorities will seek counsel and take the right steps to avoid an impending catastrophe.



He noted that his efforts to speak to the president have only gone as far as gaining him an audience with the minister for national security, a situation he described as unfortunate.



“I am not lying. I am speaking the truth. I will swear by the Bible if they think we are peddling lies. I am worried about this country. Young men are going mad. Ghana wasn’t like this. Something is going wrong. I am saddened and our youth are angry and could explode,” he further warned.