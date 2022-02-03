Coups: We need to deal with this dangerous trend decisively – Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS

Some African countries are currently witnessing military rule

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub-region.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.



“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.



“The resurgence of coup d’états in our region is a matter of grave concern, This revolution challenges the democratic way of lives we have chosen. We need to stand firm to protect democracy and freedom in our region,” he said at a meeting with the Heads of States in Accra today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, over the military takeover in Burkina Faso.



Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Kabore was overthrown last week by their army led by Lt. Col. Paul Henry Sandaogo.



According to them, the president has failed to deal with Islamist militants in the country.



ECOWAS has subsequently suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities as a means to compel them to return the country to democratic governance.

ECOWAS, at the meeting, will seek to find a lasting solution to the political situation in Burkina Faso and other countries having similar issues.



In Guinea-Bissau also, the government said eleven people are now known to have died in Tuesday’s failed attempt to overthrow President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.



Both soldiers and civilians are reported to be among the dead.



A major investigation has been launched to find the unidentified gunmen.



The army has since been patrolling the streets of the capital.



Shops and banks have been reopening but there are few customers at the markets in Bissau.