Coups have not brought us any progress – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Ecowas Chair111111111111111111 President Akufo-Addo

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned against rising commentary of a possible military intervention in the country.

According to him, military takeovers have not brought about the desired progress to Ghana and the African continent at large.

The President emphasized that it was only through democratic governance that countries will develop.

To that end, he urged African youth to insist on democratic values.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking when the newly elected leadership of the Pan African Youth Union (PYU), paid a courtesy call on him.

“We have to insist on good governance, we have to insist on democratic responsibility on our continent.

“We have seen what the eras of coups and military interventions did to our continent and in our various nations,” news portal, angelonline.com.gh reported the President as saying.

President Akufo-Addo added that coup d’etats “did not bring us (the African continent), the progress that we should have had.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
