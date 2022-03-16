Coups never been durable solution to Africa’s challenges – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on African leaders to unite in order to send a message to putschists that coups are not a long-lasting solution to the challenges confronting the continent.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, at a forum in Accra on coups.



According to President Akufo-Addo, coups cannot be a permanent solution to the economic, socio-political and security challenges confronting the continent.



He said: “Our unity and resolve should send a clear message to coup plotters that coups have never been and will never be durable solutions to Africa’s political and economic and security challenges.”



President Akufo-Addo also called for stringent measures to be put in place to ensure that sanctions are imposed on leaders who decide to hang on to power after their term in office has expired, to serve as a deterrent to others.



“Statements condemning coups alone without corresponding action will however achieve little or nothing as witnessed in recent times”.

“This problem requires collective agreements, effective deterrence, bold action and equally important adequate preventative measures.”



“The reality is these sanctions have not been applied uniformly. While we are quick to sanction military coup leaders, civilians who achieve similar ends via the manipulation of constitutions to remain in power, for example, go without sanctions although their actions are clearly prohibited in our legal instrument”.



“This means that the existing framework needs to be strengthened to capture such infractions.”



He added: “The continent’s democratic progress is threatened by such events.”