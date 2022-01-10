Court adjourns Imam’s defilement case to February 1

Court adjourns defilement case

Source: GNA

The case in which a 51-year-old Imam and Arabic Teacher, Abdul Mugis, has been accused of defiling a five-year-old girl at Maamobi has been adjourned to February 1.

This is to enable the Circuit Court conduct Case management Conference after, which trial could commence.



The prosecution and the accused person were absent when the case was called.



However, the lawyer of the accused person was present.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah, adjourned the matter.



Abdul Mugis pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a title deed.

The case as presented by Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire is that the complainant was the mother of the victim.



The complainant, who is unemployed, resides with the victim.



Chief Inspector Atimbire, said the accused was an Arabic teacher and he resided in the same area with the complainant.



The prosecution said on November 19, last year, at about 6:30 am while the complainant was bathing the victim, she complained of pains in her vagina.



It said when the victim was questioned, she narrated the ordeal she had gone through in the hands of the accused on November 18, last year, after closing from Arabic classes in the evening.

According to the prosecutor, the victim indicated that on the said date, the accused person took her to his room near the Arabic School, removed her pant, applied pomade into her vagina and had sex with her.



It said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support at Nima, Accra, and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to hospital for examination and treatment.



The prosecution said when the medical report form was endorsed and returned to the Police, the accused was arrested and charged.