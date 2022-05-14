Court adjourns KNUST student's murder case to June 20

File photo

The case of Emmanuel Boateng, the man accused of killing a Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been adjourned to June 20.

This adjournment came when police prosecutor Edward Akwaboah prayed the Kuntanase District Court to remand the suspect while investigations continues.



The court presided over by H/H Francis Asakeya Ana-am granted the request and remanded the suspect into prison custody.

Emmanuel Boateng was arrested after the lifeless body of the deceased, Nana Kwaku Adu Gyamfi was found in a bush near the Bosomtwe District town of Sewua late last month.



Management of the University has already condemned the heinous crime as they join the family to get justice for their son.