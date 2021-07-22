Court adjourns Kaaka's murder case to August 12

The adjournment was to allow the police to gather more information

Asokwa District Court 1 presided over by her worship Akua Adu Boahen has again adjourned hearing of the case involving three suspects linked to the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka to August 12.

This is to allow the police to gather more evidence for prosecution.



Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzie had prayed the court for another two weeks to close up investigations.



“We pray that my lord remand the suspects for another two weeks, by that we can adequately inform the court about our position” the police judicial prosecutor has said.



Her worship Akua Adu Boahen entreated the police to fast track their investigation so the court can decide on the three suspects.



For the first time one of the accused persons, Iddi Mohammed had a legal representation but could not defend his client in court on Thursday. The two other accused persons are yet to show any legal representation.

The Asokwa court was also fortified with heavily armed police officers.



Fiseini Alhassan, Ibrahim Issaka and Iddi Mohammed are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



Kaaka whose death has attracted national attention was attacked on June 28 sparking a community demonstration on June 29th. An escalation of his death led to the constitution of a three-member ministerial committee to probe the Ejura violence.



Justice George Kingsley Koomson has since ended its probing waiting for findings to be made public.