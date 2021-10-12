Court adjourns NAM 1 case to November 22

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

The Accra Circuit Court on Monday adjourned to November 22, the case in which Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, the Chief Executive of Menzgold Ghana Limited is standing trial for allegedly duping customers of GH¢1.6 billion.

This is because the police prosecutors had not received the advice from the Attorney-General’s department.



When the case was called, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, presiding Judge that prosecution was waiting for the AG’s advice on how the case should proceed.



The Menzgold boss was in court.



Nana Mensah was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a license, sale of minerals without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It was alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the accused at the Accra Circuit Court.



ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charge sheet.



As part of the bail condition, the accused was ordered by the court to report to the police every Wednesday at 10am.