Court adjourns Takoradi's MCE's case to March 22

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The case involving the Suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, who was arrested for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer, has been adjourned to March 22, 2022.

The adjournment is to enable the prosecution to file and serve the lawyers of the accused with their disclosures.

The Prosecutor, Police Superintendent Emmanuel Basintele, told the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A, presided over by His Honour Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu, that their disclosures were ready but that they could not file on time and serve the accused person’s lawyers.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court to adjourn the case to enable them to file and serve the accused with the disclosures.

The lead counsel for the accused, Mr Samuel Agbota, agreed but indicated that issues of human rights must not be overlooked.

The suspended MCE was arrested on Thursday, February 3, 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer near the Kwesimintsim cemetery.

He was granted a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties by the court after he pleaded not guilty to all the three charges when he first appeared before the court on Thursday, February 4, 2022.

The President, through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, later suspended the MCE.

Source: GNA
