Court adjourns kidnapping case involving KNUST lecturer pending AG’s advice

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko is a missing staff of the lands commission

The Attorney General’s (AG) office prosecuting the case of Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, the lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), charged with kidnapping following the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, is yet to submit its advice.

A representative from the AG’s office, Charles Edward Addo Yirenkyi, however indicated to the Asokwa District Court on Friday, January 14 that their advice on the matter is ready for dispatch.



He also told the court that the police will have to conduct further investigations into the matter.



A push for bail by defense lawyers was not granted by the court as the State argued the accused could interfere with police investigations since the witnesses are his subordinates.



The Korkor Owusu Achaw court then adjourned the case to 28th January 2022.



Staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi, where Rhodaline Amoah-Darko worked, who were present in court, described the decision for the Attorney General’s Office to take over the case as a step in the right direction.

For members of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors(GhiS) who were also in court, they believe the accused is being given preferential treatment by the police which they want to be looked at.



Background



According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the accused person.



Alleged chats from the victim’s mobile device from suspected kidnappers demanding ransom emanated from a similar location close to the KNUST campus, where she lives with the accused person.



A communication from the accused person’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location. The police thus invited the husband for questioning.

He had admitted that he sent those messages from Rhodaline’s phone because he feared his family could be harmed. He told the police that he had to send his wife to a place closer to the Volta Lake to ensure that she was safe.



The accused person has also not been able to tell where Rhodaline’s phone is as of now.



We have no evidence



On October 27, the police in a press statement indicated that there was no evidence to link the husband to the disappearance of Rhodaline.



“It must be placed on record, that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police have no evidence linking Dr Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline”, the police had indicated.