Court advises Attorney General to expedite MASLOC trial

Former Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu

Source: GNA

The Financial and Economic High Court has advised the Attorney General (AG) to “act” in expediting the trial involving the former officials of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

This followed a complaint by the AG that Mrs Sedina Christine Tamakloe



Attionu, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC was trying to



avoid trial.



Ms Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney, had reiterated in Court that Mrs Attionu took permission to seek medical attention abroad, but only for her to be dodging trial.



Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, therefore, advised that the AG should speed up the trial.



It could either wait for her to return, repatriate her or try her in absentia, the Court added.

Ms Craig told the Court that there were processes to ensure that the trial was not delayed.



The trial was then adjourned to February 23, 2022.



Mrs Attionu, together with Mr Daniel Axim, a former Operations Manager have been charged with conspiracy, misappropriating state funds, stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.



Mrs Attionu had pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on bail in the sum of GHC5 million with two sureties whilst Mr Axim had also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and stealing and has been admitted to a GHC one million bail with one surety.



The court directed that all the sureties should be independent and economically sufficient as well as having no criminal record and not under any criminal investigations.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe again ordered the accused to deposit their passports with the Court’s Registry until Mrs Attionu applied for sick leave to seek medical attention abroad.

The prosecution had earlier told the court that both accused held their respective positions from November 2013 to January 2017.



It said in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) conducted investigations into certain fraudulent disbursement of MASLOC funds involving the two accused persons.



The prosecution said the audit revealed that, in June 2014, MASLOC invested GH¢150,000.00 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, a licensed Tier II Micro-Finance Company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Mrs Attionu also offered Obaatanpa a further investment of GH¢ 500,000.00 and as a result, a MASLOC Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) cheque dated July 24, 2014, in the sum, of GH¢ 500,000.00 was drawn in favour of Obaatanpa.



The prosecution said after Obaatanpa was issued the cheque, Sedina informed the Board Chairman of Obaatanpa that the money would attract a 24 per cent interest but the company decided to return the money because of the high-interest rate and issued a cheque to that effect.



It said when the cheque was presented, Sedina declined it and asked for cash rather, upon which her request was honoured on August 24, 2014, she wrote a letter to acknowledge receipt of the money.

The Prosecution said in 2015, per letters some of which were under the hand of Sedina, MASLOC made demands on Obaatanpa for the interest on the principal amount of GH¢ 500,000.00, and in response, Obaatanpa reminded MASLOC of the refund and particularly drew the attention of Sedina to the unjustified demand.



The Court heard that in 2017 when a new CEO took office, a demand notice was again sent to Obaatanpa for the payment of the accrued interest of which Obaatanpa again informed MASLOC of the payment but investigations revealed that MASLOC had no record of the amount repayment in cash to Mrs Attionu.



The Prosecution said further investigations disclosed that in April 2016, Mrs Attionu obtained the approval of the MASLOC Board to utilise GH¢1,706,000.00 of MASLOC funds for a nation-wide sensitization and monitoring programme for 85,300 beneficiaries of MASLOC loans, where each of the beneficiaries was to receive GH¢ 20.00 to cover transportation and refreshment.



It said between April and December 2016, Mrs Attionu used her office to withdraw GH¢ 1,816,000.00 in three tranches though the Board had approved of only GH¢1,706,000.00.



It said other investigations revealed that out of the GH¢1,816,000.00 only GH¢1,300.00 was spent on refreshment for some beneficiaries in the Volta, Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo Regions and that no Programme took place in the other regions.



The Prosecution said investigations also revealed that in 2013 following a fire disaster at the Kantamanto market, the then President John Dramani Mahama directed MASLOC to provide assistance of GH¢1,465.035.00 to victims, of which the money was to be disbursed through Dwadifo Adanfo Savings and Loans Company Limited but Sedina appropriated GH¢579,800.00 out of the total amount.

The Prosecution said in August 2016, Sedina on behalf of MASLOC wrote to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for approval to procure vehicles from Mac Autos and Spare Parts Limited for the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union using sole-sourcing under the PPA Act.



The Prosecution said in October 2016, the PPA wrote to MASLOC to furnish it with financial arrangements approved by the Ministry of Finance and on December 5, the same year, the then Minister for Finance wrote to the PPA to confirm financial arrangements which were being put in place for the purchase of vehicles.



She said, however, without approval from PPA, Sedina signed a contract with Mac Autos on December 6, 2016, to supply MASLOC with 350 vehicles including 150 Chevy Aveo saloon cars, 100 Chevy Sparklite and a 33-seater Isuzu bus.



Mrs Obuobisa said MASLOC applied for a tax waiver on all the vehicles, saying, the unit price offered for the Chevy Aveo was GH¢74,495.00 but investigations revealed that the actual price was GH¢47,346.93, whilst she gave that of the Chevy Sparklite as GH¢65,095.00 whilst the actual price was GH¢35,918.37.