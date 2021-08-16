Court charges UTAG with GH¢3,000

The case has however been adjourned to Wednesday, August 19, 2021

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been slapped with a charge of GH¢3,000 by the Labour Court 1 Division of the Accra High Court.



According to a CitiNews report, the court surcharged UTAG for wasting their time.



This comes after UTAG's inability to complete its process before the hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The case has however been adjourned to Wednesday, August 19, 2021.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Friday, August 6 secured an interlocutory injunction to compel UTAG to call off its industrial strike action.



But members of UTAG continued with their strike asking government to improve the condition of their service.



The strike has resulted in the cancellation of the end of semester examinations of most state-owned universities.



