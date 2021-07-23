Court convicts 7 persons for impersonation in 2020 WASSCE

The seven involved students, teachers and some administrators

• Some 7 persons have been convicted for impersonation

• They were caught writing exams for people in the 2020 WASSCE exams



• They are each supposed to pay fines while the students involved in it have been banned from writing the exams for the next three years



Seven persons who were caught in acts of impersonation during the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been convicted.



The Agona Swedru Magistrate Court served the conviction on the seven who include three students, two teachers, and two school administrators, reports graphic.com.gh.



Recounting the details of the case in court, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Chare Salia, explained that a certain George Agyekum, who is a complainant in the case, led officials of the WAEC around some examination centers when the final year Senior High School students were writing the WASSCE to check for conduct.

He further explained that the WASSCE officials asked for the index numbers of some of the candidates and verification of their names in the database of WAEC, which showed that some people had been impersonated.



Following the exercise, he added, it was established that Coffie Boakye Nana Yaw had impersonated Hotor Saviour, Clement Sarfo had impersonated Tetteh-Courtnay Clinton Larry, and Bawah David had also impersonated John Faati.



Also, it was identified that Georgina Danso had also impersonated Odamatey Father Justice Nii Laryea, while Desmond Oduro had impersonated Coffie Boakye Nana Yaw, the prosecutor said.



The suspects were immediately arrested and during interrogation, Inspector Chare Salia said, they admitted that it was Richard Nkrumah and Cedric Sefah Akyeampong who had contracted them to impersonate Huntor Savior, Tetteh-Courtnay Clinton Larry, John Faati, Odamatey Father Justice Nii Laryea and Coffie Boakye Nana Yaw.



It was also disclosed that earlier, these suspects had successfully written the Integrated Science and Social Studies papers for some people, had also already written paper two of Core Mathematics and were in the process of writing the Mathematics paper one when they were arrested, the report stated.

“On August 20, 2020, Nkrumah and Sefah Acheampong who were at large were arrested and they admitted to the offence in their caution statement,” he added.



Fines of GH¢1,200 was eventually slapped on Georgina Danso, Desmond Oduro and David Bawah, who are all second-year students of the Ngleshie Amanfrom SHS in the Greater Accra Region.



They have also been barred, for the next three years, from taking part in any WASSCE.



Osman Ahmend, an administrator at the Central High School at Agona Swedru, and Clement Sarfo also from the same school are also to pay GH¢1,200 each, while a GH¢2,400 fine has been slapped on Cedric Sefah Acheampong, another teacher at Central High School.



