Court convicts Man for causing damage to girlfriend's iPhone 12 ProMax

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has convicted a marble layer who smashed his girlfriend's iPhone 12 ProMax 128 cellular phone valued GHS8,000.00

Douglas Nana Yeboah, 32, pleaded guilty simpliciter to causing unlawful damage and he was convicted on his own plea but sentence was deferred to April 21, 2022.



Police Chief Inspector Christian O. Amartey told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro that Juliet Imoti is the complainant and a make-up Artist.



She lived at Ahenema Kokoben whilst convict lived at Brofuyede/Adumasa and both are friends.



Chief Inspector Amartey said on April 9, 2022, the convict visited the complainant at her house at Ahenema Kokoben at about 2200 hours.



That whilst the convict was in the room with the complainant, somebody knocked at the door and the convict became afraid and questioned the complainant to identify the person knocking at the door but she could not give him any legitimate reason.



The Prosecution said Yeboah then left and on his way, he overheard Juliet on phone telling someone to come.

Chief Inspector Amartey said Yeboah on hearing that, returned but the complainant had then locked the door.



He therefore managed to convince the complainant to open same because he had left his things in the room and needed to pick them up, the Court heard.



He said when Juliet opened the door, the convict quickly entered, took complainant's iphone 12 ProMax 128 valued at GHS 8,000.00 which she had put on the bed and smashed it on the ground causing damage to it.



Chief Inspector Amartey said on April 11, 2022, the convict was arrested at his hide out.



In his cautioned statement he admitted the offence and after investigation, he was arraigned.