Court denies KNUST lecturer accused of kidnapping wife bail again

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been missing since August 30, 2021

Court says all witness statements have not been filed

Wife of lecturer reported missing



KNUST lecturer denied bail twice by court



A Kumasi High Court has denied the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer being prosecuted for allegedly kidnapping his wife, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, bail.



According to the presiding judge, the bail cannot be granted because the filing of witness statements has not been completed, myjoyonline.com reports.



This is the third time the lecturer has been denied bail, the second time was by the Asokwa District Court on November 16, 2021.



On November 12, 2021, the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi remanded Dr Aggrey into police custody over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his wife.

He was provisionally been charged with kidnapping by police prosecutors, contrary to Section 89 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, an employee of the Lands Commission was reported missing on August 30, 2021. Investigations, however, led to the arrest of her husband on October 6, 2021.



According to the investigations by the police led by Chief Inspector Benjamin Moore Ankrah, Dr Aggrey, while in the dock admitted that he used his wife’s phone to send messages to some family members, friends and himself on the day his wife was allegedly kidnapped.



The KNUST lecturer told the police that he was forced to send those messages to his phone and family members of his wife by someone called ‘Rukie’, who had threatened to harm his family.



Due to Rukie’s threat, the accused disclosed that he had to take his wife to a place closer to Volta Lake to ensure she was safe.



Dr Wiberforce Aggrey had complained to the Police on September 2, 2021, that his wife had been kidnapped from his home on the Okodie Road, KNUST.

Police then began investigations that later revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from a range close to the KNUST campus, closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).



As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on October 6, 2021, to assist with investigations.



The police say, Dr Aggrey in his caution statement, admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.



The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.