Court denies bail to man accused of nearly using 11-year-old daughter for money ritual

The Domestic Violence and Support Centre Court in Accra has denied bail to the businessman who allegedly tried using his 11-year-old daughter for a money ritual at Oyibi near Dodowa.



The accused person, Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, a 47-year-old Netherlands-based Ghanaian, was denied bail, after the presiding judge, Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, ruled that her court did not have the jurisdiction to grant the bail.



According to citinewsroom.com, her Worship Adomako Kwakye directed that Kyekyeku Oppong should be remanded again and re-appear before her court on July 4, 2022.



The accused person has been charged with preparation to commit a crime, to wit murder after he allegedly offered a herbalist GH¢10,000, as payment to sacrifice the 11-year-old girl for a money ritual.

The police in a statement it released on Thursday, June 2, 2022, indicated that it had arrested Evans Oppong for the crime he was allegedly going to commit.



A video shared on Facebook showed a man being arrested for sending his daughter to a herbalist to have her killed for money.



In the video shared by Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr on Facebook, who identifies himself as a chief, military man, writer, author, poet and herbalist, he narrated how the man, Evans Oppong (who is also captured in the video wearing a plain white cloth and sitting on a wooden stool) brought his daughter to him, optimistic that she would be killed for rituals.



He explains in the post that Evans Oppong had just returned from abroad and came to him for help because things were not going on well with him there.



He added that the man explained that he has 12 children and that he wanted to use two of them for rituals, and that was why he went for this daughter from school and brought her to him.



However, unknown to Evans Oppong, he had just walked into a trap.

He has since been arrested and facing persecution.







