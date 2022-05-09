Court denies state's request to try former MASLOC chief executive in absentia

Former CEO of MALOC, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

The financial and economic high court has denied the request of state attorneys to trial the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, in absentia.



The presiding judge of the case, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, said that the case will not proceed until the two people who stood surety for her (guaranteed the bail application for her release) including the former CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Alex Mould, appear in court, asaaseradio.com reports.



The former MASLOC CEO, Sedina Tamakloe, who is accused of causing financial loss to the state and stealing around GH¢ 93 million from MASLOC coffers has been standing trial since 2020. She has, however, refused to return to Ghana after she was granted permission by the court to travel abroad on health grounds.

The Office of the Attorney General asked the court to prosecute Alex Mould and the second person who stood surety, veteran actor Gavivina Tamakloe since the former MASLOC CEO has failed to return to the country.



The state also asked the court to trial Sedina Tamakloe in absentia which the judge denied.



According to the lawyers of the state, they have not been able to serve the two sureties – Gavivina Tamakloe and Alex Mould – for them to appear in court and answer questions about the inability of Sedina Tamakloe to return to the country and why they should not be made to pay the bail sum of GH¢ 5 million.



Sedina Tamakloe is accused of stealing contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing contrary to sections 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



